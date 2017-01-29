15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Half Door

Win a Stanley Stove from McDonoghs Ballybane on the Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
January 29, 2017

Time posted: 8:55 am

We have another fabulous giveaway this week on the Keith Finnegan Show.  All thanks to our good friends at McDonoghs of Ballybane we have a beautiful ‘Oisin’ Stanley Stove to giveaway this week.   All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is tune in 9 to 12 noon each day this week and answer our simple question, with the right answer you’re in the draw for the ever popular Oisins Stanley Stove compliments of McDonoghs of Ballybane

The Oisin from the Stanley classic collection offers high heat output 6.4kW and excellent efficiency of 78.8%. Its compact design ensures that it will fits easily into your home and is ideal for small rooms and apartment living. Perfect for those who want efficiency and convenience in a compact space.

It’s all part of the Waterford Stanley Spring Sale taking place this weekend at McDonoghs of Ballybane

McDonoghs Ballybane in conjunction with “Waterford Stanley’s Spring Sale” are holding a promotion this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With discounts of up to €1,000 on the Recommended Selling prices of Cookers and €400 on Stoves, now is the time to buy.

Many other stove deals and clearance offers including flue kits and accessories.

So get along to the Waterford Stanley Spring Sale this weekend at McDonoghs, Ballybane, Galway

 

For more details click HERE

 

McDonogh Logo1

