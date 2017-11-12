Win Sony Bluetooth Speaker on Molly in the Morning with Science Week 2017

We are going all high tech this week on Molly in the Morning. Join Molly and Ollie each morning this week as they delve into the world of science.

Tune in to find out what fascinating experiment Molly and Ollie explore in studio each morning.

Get involved and you could win a SONY Portable Wireless BLUETOOTH Speaker. You will be streaming tunes wirelessly for up to 12 hours. It’s all thanks to Science Week 2017 in association with Science Foundation Ireland.

This week schools all around the city and county from Clifden to Ballinasloe, Dunmore to Kinvara are discovering the joys of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. For the last 20 years the Galway Science and Technology Festival have been thrilling our young citizens in an effort to attract them to continue studies in STEM. Galway is one of many towns and cities nationwide taking part in SFI National Science Week with hundreds of events free of charge.

This builds up to a huge family day of STEM shows, demonstrations, workshops and interactive exhibitions in NUI Galway on Sunday 26thNovember. The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public. Free bookings for individual workshops and talks will open online on Saturday 18th November at 11am www.galwayscience.eventbrite.ie

Families are already making plans for the massive family fun day in NUI Galway ……. Which is always a memorable day.

Advice to parents is to pack snacks and water and if possible book the free tickets online on www.galwayscience.eventbrite.ie.

Even if you haven’t got yourself organized in advance a good portion of seats are not booked in advance so read up the programme on line and make a plan allowing yourself to get around the wonderful NUI Galway campus. This may be your child’s first opportunity to experience the wonders of science and visit a university so it’s a great start……