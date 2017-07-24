Win with Shannon Heritage on The Keith Finnegan Show

All this week on The Keith Finnegan Show we have teamed up with Shannon Heritage to give away a fantastic daily prize to their visitor attractions. Tune in each day 9-12 to find out how to win.

The Shannon Castle & Banquets Heritage Ltd portfolio has developed over the past 50 years from one product in 1963, which was the Medieval Banquet at Bunratty Castle, to a total of 7 day visitor experiences and 4 evening entertainments located in the Shannon Region.

The spirit of innovation of those early days has left a lasting legacy. The enduring success of Bunratty Castle and its Medieval Banquets has served as a model – one which has been imitated, in other parts of the world but not equalled. They are dedicated to capturing the past at their visitor attractions and dinner entertainments in a way you can enjoy and appreciate.

For more information on Shannon heritage click HERE