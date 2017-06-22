Win with Seafest Galway 2017 on The Keith Finnegan Show

This week on The Keith Finnegan Show Keith has some amazing prizes to give away all with thanks to SeaFest Galway 2017 which runs June 30th – July 2nd, a weekend of fun, family friendly events that transport us to fascinating tales from the deep. Tune in each day from 2-3pm to find out how you could win.

SeaFest showcases Ireland’s abundant maritime resources, raising awareness of the value and opportunities provided by the sea and also celebrating our proud maritime heritage.

SeaFest 2017 runs from June 30th to July 2nd in Galway, incorporating a series of marine-related business and research events, the Annual Our Ocean Wealth Summit, as well as a maritime festival running over the weekend.

A weekend of fun, family friendly events lay in wait for you at SeaFest. Discover all about our oceans, including the creatures that live beneath, how we explore our seas, the ships that transport us and the fascinating tales from the deep.

Take part in interactive activities, watch demonstrations and go onboard a ship tour. The festival covers all things marine – from seafood cookery to science, cultural history to deep sea exploration and much more!

SeaFest has quickly become one of the most popular summer festivals in Ireland. The majority of events are free – however, a small number of events may require pre-booking for capacity reasons.

SeaFest is a key part of Harnessing Our Ocean Wealth: An Integrated Marine Plan for Ireland (HOOW) and its goal of increasing participation and engagement with the sea.

