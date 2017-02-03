Win a Romantic Keane’s Florist Bouquet with Chocolates on Molly in the Morning

This week we are starting to get a little romantic on Molly in the Morning. Molly and Ollie want you to sing your way to success this week on our new snapchat promotion.

Join the Galway Bay Fm Breakfast Crew on snapchat as we are looking for you to warble, wobble or whistle your way each morning through our key romantic song and snapchat it to us! You could win a fabulous romantic hand crafted bouquet, complete with chocolates, compliments of the Valentine’s Bouquet experts at Keanes Florists, Terryland, all to be delivered to your valentine on Valentine Day’s next week!

Keane’s Florist is a well known flower and giftware shop in Terryland, in Galway city established for over 35 years, Keanes have gained valuable experience and expertise in the flower and gardening trade.

Mary Teresa and her team of florists will look after your flower arrangements for any occasion.

You can also visit Keane’s Garden Centre in Kilcolgan, where Martin Joe and his staff will be delighted to give you any advice you need to get started with your garden.

Both centres offer a friendly and personalised service, so why not contact us today for all your flower and garden requirements.

For the deal Valentine’s Day gift call to Keane’s Florist in Terryland

For more details about ordering your bouquet for every occassion click HERE