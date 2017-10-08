Win a Romantic Dinner for two at the Claregalway Hotel on Molly in the Morning

On Molly in the Morning this week there might be a little romance in the air. As the Claregalway Hotel Fall into Winter Wedding Fair takes place this Sunday from 1 to 4pm we are marking the occasion with wedding couples in mind. We have a romantic dinner for two with wine to giveaway each morning on Molly in the Morning. There is also a chance to win a fantastic upgrade with our end of week prize of a two night bed and breakfast break away with dinner at the Claregalway Hotel.

The Fall into Winter Wedding Fair takes place this Sunday from 1 to 4pm and will include themed cocktails, wines and taster tapas dishes from the Claregalway Hotel wedding menus.

Vistiors can meet with Nora the wedding co-ordinator to discuss their needs and discover the Claregalway Hotel’s unique wedding packages. Nora Gill, one of the Directors of Claregalway Hotel is their dedicated Wedding Planner and Coordinator. She personally oversees each wedding and ensures that each day runs as smoothly as possible for every couple.

You will also get the chance to meet all of Galway’s leading wedding suppliers and enjoy a fabulous wedding fashion show from Catwalk model agency.

Mark the date: Sunday 15th 1 to 4pm at The Claregalway Hotel.