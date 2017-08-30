Win with The Roisin Dubh on The No.1’s Show with Jon Richards

On The No.1’s Show with Jon Richards we have a pair of tickets to give away each day to see The Stars From the Commitments Live in the Roisin Dubh this Saturday, doors at 8pm. Don’t miss Dublin’s finest mix of gritty soul and irresistible Irish charm. Tune in each day from 2-3pm for your chance to win

Featuring original Commitments cast members and musicians from the Smash Hit Sir Alan Parker film and multimillion selling sound track: Kenneth McCluskey AKA Bass Player Derek “The Meatman Scully”, Michael Aherne AKA Piano Player Steven “The Soul Surgeon” Clifford Ronan Dooney Trumpet – Commitments Sound track albums. Myles Hyland – Lead Vocals. Sandra Hyland & Antoinette Dunleavy Lead & Backing Vocals. Andreas Nolan – Bass Guitar. Serge Stavila – Saxophone & Paul Maher – Drums and Percussion. The nine piece Dublin Based have continued to spread the word of Dublin Soul and receiving rave reviews from fans music critics and promoters world-wide. With Dublin’s finest mix of gritty soul and irresistible Irish charm The Stars From The Commitments have performed more than 1 000 shows to well in excess off hundreds of thousands of people world-wide.

