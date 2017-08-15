15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Win with An Post Smart Account on Wed 16th live from the GPO, Eglington Street, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 2:22 pm

Wednesday 16th we are live from the GPO in Galway to celebrate the launch of An Post’s new Smart Account.

With all the great features you’d expect from a current account, plus you can earn Smart money back when you pay using your Smart Account with a host of Money Back partners including Lidl Ireland,  SSE Airtricity and Oxendales.

Tune in Wednesday from 12-5pm and see how much you could save with An Post.

We have some fantastic giveaway throughout the afternoon, including 

€150 Lidl Voucher

€250 Oxendale voucher

€500 cash in a smart wallet gameplay

€200 sunway voucher

Pair of tickets to Republic of Ireland V Moldova in Aviva Stadium on 6th Oct

 

Standard GBFM Terms and Conditions apply  : – Please note :-With the match tickets the below terms and conditions apply: The Prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. The prize must not be sold on or transferred to another party. It will become void if so and entry to the venue will be refused.
print
Competitions, featured, Outside Broadcasts
Salthill native hopes to replace Michael D Higgins as President
Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Named To Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 15, 2017
Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow – Mountbellew
August 14, 2017
Wednesday – Live from the GPO in Galway
August 13, 2017
Win with Galway Laser & Skincare Clinic on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

LATEST PODCASTS

August 15, 2017
Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow – Mountbellew
August 15, 2017
Emer Flaherty Looks Ahead To Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final
August 14, 2017
Galway Bay Summer Roadshow – Knocknacarra
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?