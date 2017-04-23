15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with Paintrite Galway on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
April 23, 2017

Time posted: 6:29 pm

If you love painting or just need a bit of paint for the house well each day this week on The Keith Finnegan Show we are giving away €100 vouchers for Dulux paint all with thanks to Paintrite, Galway. Make sure you tune in to The Keith Finnegan Show from 9-12noon to find out how to win.

Paintrite is an ideal first port of call for any DIY enthusiast or established painting contractor. They are a family run business located in Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road, Galway. This is your one stop decor shop.

Paintrite are always there to lend a helping hand with:

  • Expert advice always at hand
  • Dedicated colour inspiration area
  • Product sourcing
  • Colour consultant available

For more details on Paintrite Galway click HERE

