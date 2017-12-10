Win with Outback jacks on The Keith Finnegan Show

This week on The Keith Finnegan Show we are giving our listeners to win personalised corporate wear compliments of Outback Jacks. Each item will be personlised with your own branded logo or emblem embroidered by the team at Outback Jacks. We have two Helly Hansen embroidered jackets worth € 275.00, five Craghoppers embroidered softshell Jackets worth in total €220.00 and ten Embroidered Beanies worth €100.00. (Please note some Outback Jacks T & C’s apply) Tune in each morning from 9am to find out how to win.

If you’re self employed, own a company or need to dress your club with some stylish corporate wear form brands like Helly Hansen, Craghoppers or Regatta Professional Outback Jacks is now offering a new embroidery service. Companies and professional organisations have the benefits of quality outdoor clothing i.e. Waterproof, Windproof & Breathable with their corporate logo/name embroidered onto the clothing at Outback Jacks.

At Outback Jacks they provide low to high volume quantities of high quality waterproof, breathable & insulated clothing. Embroidered products include base layers, fleece, hats, waterproof jackets, and leg wear. Outback Jacks can also come to you and make a presentation of their corporate wear range.

Corporate clients and organisations can take advantage of a great December offer of FREE embroidery on Helly Hansen jackets.

Established in 2014, Outback Jacks is locally owned Irish business and Galway’s number one shop for outdoor gear and corporate embroidered wear. Outback Jacks is located on the outskirts of the city in Ballybane with free car parking on site. The shop is situated on all major entries and exits to Galway, making it easily accessible for customers who want to avoid the traffic chaos in Galway. Outback Jacks is open 7 days 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 12 noon to 5pm on Sunday

If you’d like a quote or more information on their corporate embroidery service call Derek in Ballybane on 091 761841 or email [email protected]