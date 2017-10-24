15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win October Bank Holiday Galway Races tickets across all show this week

By Sinead Kennedy
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 2:28 pm

Another date for the Racing Fans – October Bank Holiday weekend at Galway Races and we have tickets to give away!!

Tune in across all daytime show to win tickets and also check out our facebook page for more opportunities to win complimentary ticket to Galway Races on Sunday 29th and  Bank Holiday Monday 30th .

This meet sees  two days of racing with seven fantastic races on the card. Racegoers can enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as good food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen and of course great racing. Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race at 11:30am and the first race is off 1:05pm

This  is the ideal opportunity to enjoy fantastic October racing so don’t miss out!

Remember there’s free car parking and admission for children under 12 and there is plenty of seating throughout the enclosure.

Let the excitement begin!

