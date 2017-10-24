Win October Bank Holiday Galway Races tickets across all show this week

This meet sees two days of racing with seven fantastic races on the card. Racegoers can enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as good food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen and of course great racing. Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race at 11:30am and the first race is off 1:05pm

This is the ideal opportunity to enjoy fantastic October racing so don’t miss out!

Remember there’s free car parking and admission for children under 12 and there is plenty of seating throughout the enclosure.

Let the excitement begin!