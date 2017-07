Don’t miss your chance! Nathan Carter is bringing his Summer spectacular show to Leisureland this Friday and Saturday night. Donal Mahon from The Home Run has a pair of tickets to give away each day to his Saturday Night show! Tune in from 3pm to find out how you could win. Limited Tickets are now available from OMG Zhivago and Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 7.30pm show starts at 8pm.

For information on Leisureland click HERE

For more information on OMG Zhivago click HERE