The Feel Good Factor

Monaghsn-Wesside-lodge

Win a luxury Weekend Away on Molly in the Morning and Monaghan’s Convenience Store Westside

By Sinead Kennedy
February 5, 2017

Time posted: 9:11 am

If you are travelling in the west side of Galway city you will see a new welcome addition for all commuters.

Monaghan’s convenience store is now open 24 hours at the former Arch Motors premises on the Seamus Quirke Road, Westside.

To celebrate the opening of  Monaghan’s convenience store  this week on Molly in the Morning we are giving you the chance to win not only a €50 voucher each day  but also a fabulous end of week prize of a romantic overnight stay at the Lodge at Ashford Castle with breakfast and dinner included.    Tune in to Molly and Ollie each morning this week for your chance to win!

Monaghan’s brand new convenience store at Westide, Galway is ideally located for all your convenience shopping.  They have a new deli – hot and cold which is open from 7 am 7 days with great deli deals, a seating area, ATM, car wash, petrol and diesel, small grocery requirements, they accept Topaz and DCI fuel cards and there is plenty of hassle free parking.

