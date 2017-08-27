Win with Leisureland on Molly in the Morning

If you’re a swimming fanatic than don’t miss Molly in the Morning all this week as Leisureland have given us vouchers for gym & pool memberships and childrens & adult swimming lessons. Tune in each morning from 6.30am to find out how you could win.

Whether you are swimming for leisure, fitness or entertaining the kids, Leisurelands extensive pool facilities will meet and exceed all of your expectations.

They have a great team of Lifeguards on hand to make sure your visit is as enjoyable and safe as possible. With qualified swimming teachers and lifeguards on hand at all times, your children are in safe hands.

Leisureland currently operates the following swimming facilities:

25 metre deck level swimming pool

Warm up pool

Kiddies Leisure pool complete with interactive water features

Giant 65-metre water slide

Sauna & Steam Room

Communal changing area and showers

Disabled changing and shower areas

Disabled access – swimming pool hoist

