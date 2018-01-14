Win with Knockranny House Hotel on The Home Run with Donal Mahon

This week on the Home Run we have an exciting prize for anyone with weddings on their mind. To celebrate their upcoming Wedding Afternoon on Sunday 21st Jan Knockranny House Hotel in beautiful Wesport have given us some great prizes to giveaway. Each day we have a delectable afternoon tea with prosecco for one lucky listener to win and a fabulous overall end of week prize of an invite to the Wedding Afternoon along with overnight bed and breakfast for two on the Sunday 21st with complimentary dinner for two. Say ” I do” with Donal Mahon this week on The Home Run 3 to 5pm.

The Wedding Afternoon at Knockranny House Hotel & Spa is the event to attend for the most fashionable brides and grooms-to-be looking to plan a wedding that is both stunning and unforgettable, with help from world-renowned wedding specialists and Knockranny’s own expert team of wedding coordinators. With its romantic setting overlooking Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay, this beloved hotel is the perfect place for a magical and memorable day.

Stylish and luxurious but cosy, Knockranny HouseHotel & Spa will host The Wedding Afternoon on Sunday 21st January from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Prospective brides and grooms will get a glimpse into the top-tier services the hotel has to offer for wedding parties, and guests will also have the unique opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the country’s top wedding experts. Beginning with a Prosecco reception in the lobby before embarking on a special tour of the hotel’s various wedding locations, dressed for the occasion, including the stunning bridal suites, the afternoon event will offer in-depth advice about the key elements that go into making your big day truly spectacular. The Wedding Afternoon at Knockranny House Hotel & Spa is a must-attend event for wedding inspiration with Ireland’s top beauty and travel experts, chefs and more. With carefully curated advice on beauty and makeup from celebrity makeup artist and all-round beauty guru, Ken Boylan, and the hotel’s own talented, award-winning Head Chef, Seamus Commons, providing advice on wedding day food, the event alsosees Eoin Higgins, travel expert and Deputy Editor of Aer Lingus’ in-flight magazine, Cara, talk through heavenly honeymoon destinations, and fashionable Mandy Maher, owner of Catwalk Model Agency, working her magic as M.C. Another highlight of the day will be the exquisite array of bridal gowns from Myrtle Ivory, exclusively available in their Dublin boutique, modelled with elegance and grace during a fabulous fashion show. While surveying the style and benefiting from the excellent advice, guests can enjoy mini versions of the type of delicious food that could be served on your special day. Savoury starters of smoked salmon, crab claws, herb crusted goats cheese and smoked chicken, mains of seared loin of Mayo lamb, roast duck, monkfish tail, pan-fried sea bass, and an irresistible Knockranny tasting plate of desserts. The Wedding Afternoon at Knockranny House Hotel & Spa covers everything a prospective bride or groom would need to know, where any questions and qualms will be answered throughout the event, providing attendees with the most valuable trends and insider tips, and a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in an afternoon of glamour and advice that is second to none. Along with expert knowledge and a sense of excitement, guests will leave with a gorgeous goody bag. There will also be a prize for the best post or tweet using #weddingafternoon @KnockrannyHouse. To request an invitation to The WeddingAfternoon at Knockranny House Hotel & Spa, please email [email protected] Fall in Love with Weddings at Knockranny. Stylish and luxurious but cosy, Knockranny House Hotel & Spa will host The Wedding Afternoon on Sunday 21st January at 2pm.

Request an invite today to [email protected] as numbers are strictly limited to 40 guests..

The team at knockranny would love to host your civil ceremony in Knockranny so just ask for more details!

View their Wedding brochure here..

Call Claire on 098 28600 or email her here