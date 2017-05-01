Win with the Kiltulla and District Vintage Rally on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning we have family passes to give away each day for the Kiltulla and District Vintage Rally which takes place on 6th and 7th May. It is a much-anticipated event. This year, an autojumble will take place on both show days, the grounds offering a large outdoor trade space. Tune in each morning from 6.30 – 9 to find out how you can win.

With just over two weeks to go to the staging of one of Galway’s biggest vintage events, preparations at the site in Kiltullagh, Athenry, Co. Galway are well under way for this year’s Kiltulla and District Vintage Show.

Organised by Kiltulla and District Vintage Club, the show, which takes place on 6th and 7th May, is a much-anticipated event. On Sunday, visitors can step back in time and enjoy a diverse selection of vintage cars, tractors, trucks, motorbikes, and commercials. One of the highlights of the show will be the All-Ireland Stationary Engine Challenge.

However, activities range far beyond what might interest enthusiastic vehicle owners, creating a family-friendly experience. Activities on the day include a large children’s entertainment area, craft stalls, food village, music, old time farming, and diecast model show.

The autojumble will run from 2pm on Saturday 6th, and the vintage show, autojumble, and family fun day from 11am to 5 p.m. on Sunday 7 May.

Proceeds from the show will support Galway Hospice, and the local Castlepark Development Group pitch development.

For more information, Phone: 087 4556146 / 087 1499688

E-Mail: [email protected] ,

Facebook: kiltullaanddistrictvintageclub