The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Win on The Keith Finnegan Show with Peter Murphy Electrical

By Sinead Kennedy
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:54 am

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show we have a sack full of great prize to giveaway thanks to Peter  Murphy Electrical Westside Shopping Centre Galway.   We have  a Morphy Richards Airfryer,  Morphy Richards Nutrition Express,  Morphy Richards Soup Maker,  Rock Box Bluetooth Speaker and a Samsung 7 inch Tablet!
 
It’s all to mark the start of Peter Murphy Electrical’s Black Friday Sale.   Don’t wait until Friday there are fantastic prices available in store and on line.
 
This is your chance to get that ideal Christmas gift at the best price so check out the fantastic Black Friday offers on smart TV’s, vacuum cleaners, fridge freezers, washing machines, audio, tablets and the full range of small appliances.
 
Call in or check out the range of Black Friday offers on petermurphyelectrical.ie or call 091-52 52 24 – Peter  Murphy Electrical Unit 2 Westside Shopping Centre Galway

Peter Murphy Electrical are also supporting the Galway Lions Club Charity Auction on Galway Bay FM on Friday December 8th.

 
Competitions
