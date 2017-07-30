Win on The Keith Finnegan Show with The Loughrea Triathlon Festival – Youth National Championships

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival – Barilla sponsored Youth National Championships takes place on Saturday August 5th in Loughrea. To celebrate this event we are giving you the chance to win a fantastic Barilla hamper to help your cooking skills on The Keith Finnegan show. Tune in all next week from 9am for your chance to win.

This event which is in its 11th year has seen the number of children taking part grow to almost 260 in 2016. The event is the National Championship and has been held by the club in Loughrea for the past 5 years. It is the biggest junior triathlon in Ireland and one of the reasons is the very picturesque location of the event. Loughrea Lake boasts a Blue Flag beach with great amenities.

The swim is in a crystal clear area with a large beach. Children come from all over the country to take part but the course is not an easy one (the cycle has a nice hill half way through the race!). The event begins at 10:30am and includes four different age group races for juniors ranging in age from 7 to 15. Swim distances vary from 100 to 400 metres, the cycle from 2 to 9 kilometres and the run from 800m to 3km. The entire route is held on closed roads.

For more information on The Juniors Loughrea Triathlon click HERE