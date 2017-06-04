Win with Hotel Doolin on The Home Run with Donal Mahon

This week on The Home Run with Donal Mahon Hotel Doolin Ireland have given us two weekend tickets to the Doolin Folk Festival with BBQ dinner voucher for two people on the night of their choice to giveaway. The festival takes place this June 16th to 18th. Artists performing include Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Shannon, The Stunning, Vieux Farka Toure, Beoga, Wallis Bird, Mundy and many more. Tune in each day from 3-5pm to find out how to win!

Hotel Doolin may be a small hotel, but it has a big personality! Home of Dooliner Beer, The Doolin Pantry, Chervil Restaurant, Fitz’s Bar, Sonas Cafe & unique wedding venue.

Taking inspiration from the great festivals of the 70s and 80s – like Lisdoonvarna down the road, and from the deep musical roots of the County, The Doolin Folk Festival presents powerful music in an intimate setting and ensure that audiences and musicians can feel at one and just enjoy the communal spirit of such festivals. The Doolin Folk Festival takes place annually in the month of June in the Hotel Doolin Marquee. Human contact is at the heart of traditional music in this country. Out there on the edge of the country, Doolin allows both musicians and audiences to reconnect, to take a rest from media and experience that unbroken but changing nature of our rich and nourishing music.

For more information on Doolin Folk Festival click HERE

For more information on the Hotel Doolin click HERE