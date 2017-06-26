Win on The Home Run with Donal Mahon with The Radisson Blu Hotel

On The Home Run with Donal Mahon this week Coopers Bar and Lounge at The Radisson Blu Hotel have given us the most amazing prizes to give away to celebrate Radisson Blu’s new look. Tune into The Home Run from 3-5pm for more details.

Iconic, stylish and sophisticated, Radisson Blu creates excitingly individual hotels for individual minds. They delight their travel savvy, modern guests with a genuine, inviting ambiance. They create excitement with their stunning, leading edge design. And they strive to engage each and every guest through their innovative and very relevant range of holistic facilities and services, including fast Free Internet. They have packaged it all neatly together.

Radisson Blu features 380 unique hotels, open or coming soon, in the world’s most desirable destinations: dynamic major cities, nearby airport gateways and in the most sought after leisure hotspots. It’s a perfect equation that adds up to a highly individual – and unforgettable – 360° hospitality experience, unrivalled anywhere in the world today. Radisson Blu. Designed for you.

For more details on Radisson Blu Galway click HERE