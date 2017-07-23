Win Hat Hire for Galway Races with The Hat Shop on The No. 1’s Show

Calling all fashion lovers. – The focus is now on this year’s Galway Race Week and we know all our racegoers like to look their absolute best. To help you complete your look how would you like to win a hat hire voucher for The Galway Hat Shop. Tune in each day to Jon Richards on The No. 1’s Show from 2pm for your chance to win

We have two rental vouchers up to the value of €50 to giveaway each day and with hundreds of hats and headpieces to choose from you’ll find the perfect one for you at The Galway Hat Shop.

In the run up to Galway Race Week The Galway Hat Shop in the Eyre Square Centre have 25% off Irish designers including Aisling Ahern, Martha Lynn and Fiona Mangan. Remember the summer sale at the Galway Hat Shop is in full swing with an exciting range of hats and headpieces reduced to clear. There’s also up to 50% off designer hats.

It’s time to drop in to The Galway Hat Shop downstairs in the Corbett Court in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre. Did you know that at The Galway Hat Shop you can hire a had for as little as €25 and up to €100. They also stock all the accessories you need – handbags, gloves, don’t forget the umbrella and of course hats and caps for the gentlemen!

You can also shop online hatshop.ie