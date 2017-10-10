Win with Glenina Veterinary on the Home Run with Marc Roberts

The Glenina Veterinary Open Day takes place on Saturday between 2 and 5pm at their premises in Renmore. It’s a family day and all pets are welcome, it’s a day to Bring your Pet to Meet the Vet. Glenina will have prizes and in store promotions on products and services throughout the afternoon.

At the Glenina Veterinary Open Day they will have Agility Displays and a Veterinary Nurse on hand with information and advice on weight management, Dental care and caring for your latest 4 legged addition to your 4 legged golden oldie.

On Saturday Glenina Veterinary Clinic are also celebrating the opening of their Farm Shop – offering a wide range of large animal products, with free veterinary advice available. This week there will be 15% off all this week to celebrate the Farm Shop opening.

At the Glenina Veterinary Open Day on Saturday there will be a bouncy castle in place, face painting and balloon modeling and there will be refreshments available with all proceeds going to the GSPCA.

Just to note Glenina Veterinary Clinic are open from 8.30am to 7pm Mon- Friday and from 9 to 4 on Saturday. They offer 24/7 emergency care covering areas like from Rossavel, Oughterard, Athenry , headford and kinvara – with a few routine trips to the aran islands

For more details you can phone 091752014 or find them on facebook

About Glenina Veterinary Clinic, Renmore

There are 15 staff members with more than 100 years’ experience caring for the pets and farm animals of Galway city and county. Glenina Veterinary Clinic offers everything from first vaccinations to the dental treatments to orthopaedic surgeries. Their main aim is to provide top quality veterinary care for their clients with the emphasis being on animal welfare.

Glenina Veterinary Clinic staff are always on hand to talk to their clients either over the phone or in person in the clinic.

At Glenina Veterinary Clinic they use the most up to date techniques and constantly strive to keep ahead of the curve on new techniques and new technologies. They have a newly completed modernised extension to their practice offering more space and comfort for their clients and their pets.

They have a new ultrasound and digital xray suite and their own in house laboratory which enables them to do the vast majority of their diagnostics on site. Their experienced nursing team offer nurse clinics- where clients can get advice on house training, exercise, the benefits of socialisation, Glenina staff will offer advice on dietary requirement, diabetic screening and management and stock a wide range of specialist pet food.

