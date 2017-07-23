Win with the Galway Greyhound Stadium on Molly in the Morning

‘Who let the dogs out’ – The Galway Greyhound Stadium have given Molly in the Morning an amazing Finger Food Package for 10 people for Thursday 3rd or Saturday 5th of Race Week. If you want a chance to win tune in bright and early from 6.30am.

If you’re looking for something different for a great night out, you’ll find it at Galway Greyhound Stadium. Nothing beats the excitement of greyhound racing, and some of the most exciting greyhound fixtures of the year take place in the stadium.

Galway Greyhound Stadium is within easy access of Galway City Centre, so you have no shortage of things to do before or after your night of greyhound racing.

You can watch all the action unfold from the comfort of the bar. Or maybe from your table in the bright and atmospheric restaurant, where you can relax and place a bet with their table-side Tote service. They even have a simple guide available in French, German, English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese and Dutch – just ask any member of the Tote team for a copy.

They have a range of packages on offer to suit all budgets, so you can tailor a great night out that suits everyone.

Racing every Friday and Saturday Open at 6.30pm | First Race 7.52pm Call 1890 269 969 for Reservations

Please note that Galway Greyhound Stadium share their grounds with Connacht Rugby and occasionally changes are made to the racing schedule to facilitate rugby matches.

For more information on Galway Greyhound Stadium, click HERE