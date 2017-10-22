15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win with Galway Crystal on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
October 22, 2017

Time posted: 6:02 am

It will all become Crystal clear on the Keith Finnegan Show this week as Galway Crystal  have given us stunning prizes  to giveaway each day.  It’s all to celebrate the Galway Crystal in store Annual Sale which starts this Saturday 21st of October!  Join Keith from 9am each morning and find out how you could win a fabulous crystal table lamp.

During the Annual Sale  Galway Crystal  will have huge reductions on Galway Crystal, Aynsley & Belleek Pottery. Don’t miss out on your chance to get your hands on beautiful Galway Crystal pieces at great prices.

The Galway Crystal shop is open -Mon -Fri 9am – 5.30pm, Sat 10am – 5pm and Sun 12 noon to 5pm

