Win a Galaxy Tab 10.1 on Molly in the Morning with Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam.

On Molly in the Morning we are gearing up for Black Friday with Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam. How would you like to start your Christmas shopping efforts off by winning a Samsung Galaxy 10.1 tablet – an ideal Christmas present! – all thanks to Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam

At Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam they have the perfect Christmas gifts. From Wednesday 15th to Black Friday 24th November they are having 10 days of special offers with crazy specials each day. Don’t miss this opportunity to get an early present for Christmas.