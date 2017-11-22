15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a GAA Hurling Final 2017 with OMG at Zhivago Shop Street Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 2:03 pm

We have a fantastic prize to giveaway on our facebook page, all thanks to our friends at OMG at Zhivago, Shop Street Galway.   We have no doubt that ever true GAA fan would love our goodie pack.   We have a the GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Final 2017 souvenir DVD featuring match coverage, exclusive interviews, highlights of matches, a tribute to the late, great Tony Keady and Galway final match against Waterford.   Into the pack OMG at Zhivago have also thrown a T-shirt and mug along with some fab cd’s including,  ABBA-Gold, Now 98, Taylor Swift – Reputation, Bob Marley- Legend,   Imelda May -Life, Love, Flesh, Blood,  Prince-4Ever

To win just look for the post on our facebook page and leave a comment about you’re favourite GAA highlight from 2017.

 

 

