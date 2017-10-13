Win free parking at Shannon Airport on The Keith Finnegan Show

Shannon Airport is closer than you think. This week on the Keith Finnegan Show we have something to make your trip through even easier! If you’d like to win two weeks free parking at Shannon Airport plus a voucher to spend in the Executire Lounge at Shannon Airport, then tune in each morning this week to the Keith Finnegan Show.

The completion of the motorway makes Shannon Airport even more accessible to Galway. It brings Galway and Shannon even closer together and provides greater connectivity through Shannon Airport to the global market place and holiday destinations. Check out Flyshannon.ie for further details.

The new Air Canada service from Shannon to Toronto commences in Summer 2018. Canada is an increasingly popular destination or Irish holidaymakers with its great city life, fabulous scenery and friendly locals and with the increasing number of Irish emigrants living in Canada, visiting for friends and family living in the region will be even easier. Check out FlyShannon.ie for further details.

Holiday makers can now look forward to a new Ryanair service from Shannon Airport to Barcelona-Reus next summer. The twice weekly service will give passengers direct access into one of Europe’s most popular city destinations, Barcelona. Costa Dorada and its famed beach destinations such as Salou and Cambrils are a short trip from there. Check out FlyShannon.ie for further details.