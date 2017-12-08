Win a four course meal for four at Mother Hubbards on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

On The Wagon Wheel this week Valerie has a treat in store for a family of four. Each day Valerie is giving listeners the chance to win a four course meal for four at Mother Hubbards, Kilcolgan.

Mother Hubbards, Kilcolgan is now offering a special Family Meal Deal every day, – stop off at Mother Hubbards in Kilcolgan Village and you can now enjoy two adult’s meals and two children’s meals for only €30 – Yes €30 for all four.

Mother Hubbards are also offering a range of Early Bird Main Menu options Monday to Friday between 4 and 7pm for only €9.95.

Don;t forget Mother Hubbards is famous for its award winning breakfast from 8am each morning.

Breakfast, Lunch and Evening Meals – Mother Hubbards ” GREAT FOOD WORTH STOPPING FOR”

