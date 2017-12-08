15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Win a four course meal for four at Mother Hubbards on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

By Sinead Kennedy
December 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:09 am

On The Wagon Wheel this week Valerie has a treat in store for a family of four.   Each day Valerie is giving listeners the chance to win a four course meal for four at Mother Hubbards, Kilcolgan.

Mother Hubbards, Kilcolgan is now offering a special Family Meal Deal every day, –  stop off at Mother Hubbards in Kilcolgan Village and you can now enjoy two adult’s meals and two children’s meals for only €30 –  Yes €30 for all four.

Mother Hubbards are also offering a range of Early Bird Main Menu options Monday to Friday between 4 and 7pm for only €9.95.

Don;t forget Mother Hubbards is famous for its award winning breakfast from 8am each morning.

Breakfast, Lunch and Evening Meals – Mother Hubbards ” GREAT FOOD WORTH STOPPING FOR”
 

print
Competitions
Council plans major clampdown on public drinking
Ireland’s first family bereavement room opens at UHG
December 3, 2017
Win €100 CAS Furniture voucher on The Home Run with Donal Mahon
December 3, 2017
Win tickets to the Spar Panto ” Cinderella” in Limerick on The Home Run
December 1, 2017
Win €1000 for your community project with Woodies on The Keith Finnegan Show