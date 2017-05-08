Win Flights to Dubrovnik with Corrib Travel on The Keith Finnegan Show

What are you doing week commencing 14th June this year? How would you like to spend that week in the city of Dubrovnik. If you would love to be flying off to Croatia on June 14th then tune in this week to The Keith Finnegan Show. Thanks to Corrib Travel in association with Concorde Travel we have flights for two people departing on June 14th, seven day return, Shannon to Dubrovnik to giveaway. Join Kieth Finnegan from 9am Tuesday to Thursday this week. (Flights only – Terms and Conditions apply)

It’s all part of Corrib Travel’s 1st birthday celebration at their new location in Eyre Square.

As part of their celebrations on Thursday this week Corrib Travel will be offering fantastic travel discounts, free holiday insurance, and will have holiday suppliers in Corrib travel with expert advice as well as vouchers, hampers, goodie bags.

We will also broadcast live from Corrib Travel from 12 to 5 on Thursday, drop in and say hello!

For more details click HERE