Win family tickets and lunch at the GPO on the Keith Finnegan Show

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show you could win family passes to the GPO Witness History Exhibition Centre at the GPO in Dublin. Each family pass for 2 adults and 2 children will include a Lunch for four at the GPO Cafe as well. Brush up on your 1916 Rising history for this week and join Keith each morning from 9am.

GPO Witness History is a brand new permanent visitor attraction in the iconic GPO building on O’Connell Street, Dublin.

This highly immersive and engaging exhibition puts you right inside the GPO during Easter Week in 1916.

History will come to life as you experience events from both sides of the conflict and through the eyes of bystanders caught in the crossfire through electronic touch screens, video, audio visual booths, sound and authentic artefacts – many previously unseen.

You’ll be immersed in the action as you compose newspaper reports, examine the original copy of the Proclamation and send Morse code to declare the Irish Republic by radio.

After the exhibition, you can relax and reflect in the café and retail store overlooking the courtyard. The courtyard is also home to a commissioned sculpture called ‘They are of us all’, commemorating the forty children who died during the Easter Rising.

www.gpowitnesshistory.ie