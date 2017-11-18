Win a Family Pass to the Santa Experience at Croke Park on The Home Run

The Santa Experience goes Polar at Croke Park and you have a chance to win a family pass for this weekend on The Home Run with Donal Mahon. Tune in from 3pm each day for your chance to win.

Visit Santa and Stitch the Snowman in Croke Park’s Polar Palace this Christmas.

The popular Santa Experience returns to Croke Park from 25th November, and this year Santa is bringing along his good friend ‘Stitch the Snowman’.

Stitch comes from a long line of GAA sporting legends and has a puck out so good that he can send a sliothar flying to the North Pole in just one swing!

Your family will wander through the Polar Palace in search of Stitch the Snowman, following a series of clues around the stadium. Along the way, you will visit Santa’s Grotto, where every child will receive a gift, the Ski Patrol Room which is manned by Santa’s elves, and go pitchside for a special surprise!

This wonderful new winter experience for families is sure to be a hit, especially those with a passion for Gaelic games. There will be plenty of beautiful festive family photo opportunities with Santa and Stitch during the tour, and a professional photographer will also be on hand to capture the moment.

Croke Park’s new Santa Experience also includes free admission to the GAA Museum, where families can discover two floors of interactive exhibits. Children can pick up their Junior Explorer passport and follow the special route which highlights some of the most fascinating and famous exhibitions, including the original Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups. A highlight for many is the museum’s Interactive Games Zone, where you can test your own hurling and football skills – see how fast your family can react, check your passing skills and practice a fingertip save or the art of the high catch!

And you can finish off the perfect day with light refreshments and a festive snack in the museum’s Blackthorn Café. Or you could pick up the perfect stocking fillers for the GAA fan in your life from the GAA Museum Shop!

The festivities get underway from Saturday, November 25th, and will run on select dates until Saturday, December 23rd. Dates sell quickly and pre-booking online is essential to avoid disappointment. The tour lasts approximately 1 hour and tickets, priced at €10 for adults, €16 for children 2 years and over, and €8 for children aged 1–2, are now available via the link below. Children under 1 go free.

The event is both wheelchair and buggy accessible, and there is free parking adjacent to the GAA Museum which is located in the Cusack Stand of the stadium. Santa Experience lasts approx 1 hour

Tour Dates and Times:

Sat 25th & Sun 26th November – 10.00-19.00

Fri 1st December – 15.30-19.00

Sat 2nd & Sun 3rd December – 10.00-19.00

Fri 8th December – 15.30-19.00

Sat 9th & Sun 10th December – 10.00-19.00

Fri 15th December – 15.30-19.00

Sat 16th & Sun 17th December – 10.00-19.00

Wed 20th & Thu 21st December – 14.00-17.30

Fri 22nd December – 14.00-19.00

Sat 23rd December – 10.00-19.00

