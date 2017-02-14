15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a fabulous Weekend Away with Monaghan & Sons on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 5:45 pm

On Molly in the Morning this week we are starting our Monaghan & Sons fantastic giveaway.

Tune in each morning this week during The Seat Open Week and find out how you could win a fabulous weekend away.

To celebrate the fantastic offers on SEAT cars during the SEAT Open Week at Monaghan & Sons Tuam Road, Galway,  Molly and Ollie  are giving you the chance to win a fantastic prize of two nights’ bed and breakfast in one of the four Só Hotel’s around Ireland.    ( subject to availability and terms and conditions apply)

At Monaghan and Sons they know there is a lot to consider when you are looking for a new car.

But right now you can stop looking because during the SEAT Open Week they are giving an incredible scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on selected models and their lowest ever monthly repayments and if that was not enough they will give a free 3 year service plan if you order during their open week.

Also if you test drive any SEAT in Open Week you will receive a €20 Centra fuel voucher.

So stop looking and start driving call into Monaghan & Sons Tuam Road, Galway for the SEAT Open Week.

For more details click HERE

