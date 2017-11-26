Win fab Book Hampers from Cló Iar Connacht on The Home Run

There is nothing like opening a new book and starting a new adventure! This week we have a fantastic daily book hamper to giveaway on The Home Run with Marc Roberts. Our fab hampers are all thanks to Cló Iar Connacht who are celebrating the launch of their new book and music store in An Ceardlann in Spiddal.

Our daily hamper includes

9 books from the Dónall Dána / Horrid Henry series

The full set (6 books) of the An Seachtar Stuama / The Secret Seven series

1 x CD Amhráin na Nollag: Favourite Christmas Songs in Irish by Ronan Browne and Róisín Elsafty

1 x CD Carúil Nollag (Christmas Carols) by Cór Chois Fharraige

1 x CD Caithréim: Music from the songs and plays of Patrick Pearse (was shortlisted for the Traditional Album of the Year Award by The Ticket)

About the Cló Iar Connacht store opening:

To celebrate the launch of their new book and music shop in An Ceardlann, Spiddal, Cló Iar-Chonnacht are hosting a special storytelling event in Irish for children in their new shop on Friday 1st of December at 3.00 p.m.

Storyteller Máirín Mhic Lochlainn will be joined by special guests to read excerpts from the new An Seachtar Stuama series of books, translated from Enid Blyton’s original ’The Secret Seven’ series and featuring brilliant full-colour illustrations by Tony Ross.

Entry is free and there will be face-painting, games and spot prizes!

The Cló Iar-Chonnacht Christmas sale will also start on Friday, 1st December and run until the 23rd of December with up to 50% off books and music. Open Mondays to Saturday during December.

For more information, visit www.cic.ie or visit the Cló Iar-Chonnacht Facebook page at Facebook.com/CloIarChonnacht