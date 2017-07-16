Win with the enchanted fairies of the Ardilaun Hotel on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning the lads are taking you to a magical place, filled with fairies at the Ardilaun Hotel enchanted Fairy Garden. Tune in each day this week from 6.30am to win some amazing prizes all with thank to the Ardilaun Hotel.

The Ardilaun Hotel in Galway City have announced a Fairy Family has set up home in their garden. The enchanting gardens at The Ardilaun are an ideal location and you can see why the Fairies chose this secluded garden with huge old oak and maple trees as a perfect place to set up home.

It is said that the Fairy Family have been secretly living there since the 1800’s. The Fairies, previously unknown to the public, play an important role in the life of the hotel. As part of the Fifty-five years celebrations at The Ardilaun Hotel, a new Fairy Garden trail map has been printed. This will be available for children and families staying on holidays at the hotel or attending the summer camps or indeed those children who dine in the hotel in the Camilaun Restaurant or The Ardilaun Bistro.

There’s Ardi the fairy who is the oldest and wisest fairy who looks after all the other fairies. Nollaig loves to listen to all children’s wishes and secrets. Lola loves food and Leo looks after the garden. Daisy the fairy is very important as she ensures all guests sleep well at the hotel. Upsy, the funny fairy loves to make people laugh and tells jokes and plays tricks. Ryan enjoys seeing children having fun and he ensures that all the people staying in the hotel enjoy themselves.

