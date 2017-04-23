15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

Eir-Plane-FB

Win with Eir on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
April 23, 2017

Time posted: 7:09 pm

This week on Molly in the Morning Eir have something BIG to give away. At the end of the week one lucky listener will win…

Flights to New York City for 2 people!

This is all with thanks to Eir who want to connect rural Galway to the world through the implementation of high speed broadband. Make sure you tune in from 6.30am each morning to find out how you can win flights to New York City.

Eir’s vision is to be at the centre of your digital world. They are there to help you work, play and learn, to connect with everyone and everything, from large cities to small villages. They are opening up new digital experiences for you across TV, home, phone, mobile and fibre broadband. They are the first company in Ireland to offer all these services together.

For more details on Eir click HERE

print
Competitions
Galway Win Allianz National Hurling League Title
Paintrite-FB-1
April 23, 2017
Win with Paintrite Galway on The Keith Finnegan Show
Bord Gais Energy
April 23, 2017
Win with Bord Gáis Energy on Molly in the Morning

Sunday Sport Sponsored by

Live Sports Broadcasts

Sport News

Galway captain David Burke with President Michael D Higgins and GAA President Aogan O'Fearghail
April 23, 2017
Galway Win Allianz National Hurling League Title
Galway-GAA
April 23, 2017
Galway GAA Gaelic Football Results
Conor Whelan
April 23, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – National League Final, Galway V Tipperary

LATEST PODCASTS

Galway captain David Burke with President Michael D Higgins and GAA President Aogan O'Fearghail
April 23, 2017
Galway Win Allianz National Hurling League Title
GALWAY MINOR CAMOGIE TEAM 2017
April 23, 2017
Galway Win All-Ireland Minor Camogie Title
GALWAY LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM
April 21, 2017
Galway Ladies Football Face Donegal In League Semi-Final

Contact The Sports Team

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sports on Facebook

Social Network