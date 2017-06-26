15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Win €500 with EuroMillions

By Damian Burke
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

What’s Your Dream Holiday? Enter our EuroMillions competition on Facebook to be in with a chance of winning €500.

What You Win

€500 cash 

How To Win

The Euromillions Mega draw is a guaranteed €100m this Friday – What would your dream holiday be?

Head over to our Facebook page to enter our competition from Thursday.

Tell us where you’d go and who you’d bring. The crazier, the better.

Don’t forget, The Euromillions Mega draw is a guaranteed €100m this Friday!

Terms and Conditions

Entrants must be over 18. In the event of winning, copies of relevant I.D. will be required to obtain prize.

Entrant data may be shared with The National Lottery as part of the promotion

Standard Terms and Conditions Also Apply

