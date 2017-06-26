Win €500 with EuroMillions

What’s Your Dream Holiday? Enter our EuroMillions competition on Facebook to be in with a chance of winning €500.
What You Win
€500 cash
How To Win
The Euromillions Mega draw is a guaranteed €100m this Friday – What would your dream holiday be?
Head over to our Facebook page to enter our competition from Thursday.
Tell us where you’d go and who you’d bring. The crazier, the better.
Don’t forget, The Euromillions Mega draw is a guaranteed €100m this Friday!
Terms and Conditions
Entrants must be over 18. In the event of winning, copies of relevant I.D. will be required to obtain prize.
Entrant data may be shared with The National Lottery as part of the promotion