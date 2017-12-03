Win a €300 All for One Gift Card with Tony Burke Motors on The Keith Finnegan Show

This week on The Keith Finnegan Show we have a fantastic giveaway in association with Tony Burke Motors, Ballybrit your local Toyota & Lexus Dealer. We have a €300 All for One Gift Card thanks to Tony Burke Motors who celebrate their exclusive 181 Toyota Open Weekend running from this Wednesday 6th to Saturday 9th December in their Toyota Showrooms in Ballybrit.

What a great way to start your Christmas shopping! Tune in from 9am each morning to The Keith Finnegan Show for your chance to win.

The exclusive 181 Toyota Open Weekend at Tony Burke Motors takes place from Wed to Saturday this week in their Toyota Showrooms in Ballybrit.

Call in and see their stylish new 181 Toyota range and with APRs Finance Rates from just 2.9% & Attractive Diesel Scrappage Offers available this Open Weekend is not to be missed

Looking to Upgrade your Car? Make sure to call into Tony Burke Motors, your local Toyota & Lexus Dealer in Ballybrit who are holding an Exclusive Toyota 181 Open Weekend this Wednesday to Saturday. Call in and see their stylish new 181 Toyota range PLUS their superb suite of 181 Offers including a Trade in Trade Up Bonus of up to €4,500 OR 3 Years FREE Servicing and with APRs Finance Rates from just 2.9% & Attractive Diesel Scrappage Offers available this Open Weekend is not to be missed.

181 OFFERS:

Upgrade to Higher Spec. Hybrid Car for FREE on PCP Finance

Trade in Trade Up Bonus of up to €4,500 OR 3 Years FREE Servicing

Buy a 181 Hybrid, if you don’t love it, swap it for a 182 petrol or diesel model for free!

Upgrade to selected Hybrid or Petrol models & Enjoy up to €2,200 worth of FREE Spec

A very competitive APR from just 2.9%

Avail of our Tony Burke Motors 24 Hour Hybrid Test Drive

Protect your future resale value with Hybrid

For more details check HERE