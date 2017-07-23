Win €200 cash with An Post’s new Smart Current Account on the Keith Finnegan Show

Tune into The Keith Finnegan Show each morning this week and we’ll be finding out how smart our listeners are.

Tune into The Keith Finnegan Show each morning this week and we’ll be finding out how smart our listeners are.

Thanks to An Post ’s new Smart Current Account, you could win €200 cash every day this week! All you have to do is keep track of the spending. Each morning Keith will read out a short list of expenses and to enter you need the total.