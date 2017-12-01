15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win €1000 for your community project with Woodies on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 2:35 pm

This week The Keith Finnegan Show is teaming up with Woodies Galway for a very special Christmas giveaway

Woodies believe that community projects play a special role in bringing people together, especially at Christmas.  Whether it’s a local youth club, sports club, men’s shed, or the tidy towns committee, we all know one project  that deserves a helping hand!

Woodies want to give one local community project  a €1000  voucher  to spend entirely on their project.   Image the possibilities  – thanks to Woodies anything is possible!

We’re looking for nominations – Text in the name of the project along with your name to 53995.    You can also have a look at our facebook page and can send in your nomination there also.

Each day we’ll select some nominations and Keith Finnegan we’ll  announce which project is going to win the €1000 Woodies voucher.

