The Feel Good Factor

Win €100 voucher to spend at Seymours Loughrea on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:04 am

Are you sitting comfortable or is does that chair need replacing? To win a €100 voucher to spend at Seymour Furniture and Carpet Store in Loughrea tune in to Molly in the Morning this week.

It’s all to let your know that the Massive Summer Sale at Seymours of Loughrea is now in full swing

Seymours Loughrea specialises in the supply of Furniture, Carpets & Rugs, Sliding Wardrobes, Beds, and Wood Flooring from all the leading brand names.

Paddy Seymour, and team are synonymous with the carpentry business since 1979. Specializing in wood flooring since 1993,  they have been involved in major contracts in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. They have now opened a new showroom in Loughrea, County Galway.

Phone today at 091 880503, or call into Seymours Showroom, Main Street, Loughrea, County Galway.

For more details click HERE 

