Win a €100 voucher for Mannions Furniture Glenamaddy on Molly in the Morning

If you’d like to go furniture shopping then tune in to Molly in the Morning, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week and you could win a €100 voucher to spend at Mannion’s Furniture in Glenamaddy

Mannion’s Furniture Glenamaddy offer top quality well priced furniture and have become known for unique items, to add personality and individual style to your home. Mannion’s Furniture Autumn Sale starts on Saturday 9am sharp.

All Mannion’s furniture ranges are well built and finely crafted, each piece is carefully selected to add style and lasting appeal to your home.

Mannion’s Furniture Glenamaddy offer an Interior Design Consultation, free delivery and great personalised customer service, their customers return time and time again.

Remember Sale start 9am on Saturday at Mannion’s Furniture Glenamddy