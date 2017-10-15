Win a €100 Lanidor Ireland Voucher on Molly in the Morning

The popular Portuguese ladies fashion brand Lanidor has opening its first store in Ireland on Eyre Street in Galway and we have some vouchers to give away to fashion hungry listeners. Tune in to Molly in the Morning each day this week and you’ll find out how you could be the one spending a €100 voucher in the new Lanidor boutique.

About Lanidor

With over 100 stores worldwide, Lanidor is Portugal’s leading brand in ladies’ fashion and since its inception in 1966, has energised the ready to wear market.

Lanidor Ireland came about after a shopping trip, whilst on holidays in Portugal, where Lanidor proprietor Caroline McCarthy, acquired a stunning floral dress. “Upon my return to Ireland I was dissappointed to discovered that the brand was unavailable to purchase here.

However, this disappointment soon turned to nervous excitement as I began to consider the possibility of opening a store in Galway. The quality and freshness of the Lanidor range convinced me I was making the right decision and I felt compelled to share this fantastic brand with Irish ladies”.

We are very excited to bring this exquisite brand to Galway as our vision is to provide a wide selection of Lanidor Ladies Fashion, ranging from dresses to knitwear and jewellery to handbags. Our aim is to deliver an enhanced customer experience in our luxurious store, whilst ensuring a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. We have carefully selected our Autumn Winter range to compliment the Irish Fashionista and are very excited to unveil the latest trends from the Lanidor Label, comprising of wear anywhere dresses to casual but chic ensembles”

This Lanidor store is sure to bring a welcome new shopping experience to the ladies from the west of Ireland. Caroline hopes that a successful experience with the Galway store, will lead to a rolling out of Lanidor stores in other locations throughout Ireland.