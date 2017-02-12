This week on the Keith Finnegan Show you could win €100 fuel voucher with eco-friendly fuel store ecofuel.ie”

Pass the cold February evenings with a little help from ecofuel.ie . Founded in Galway, this 100% sustainable fuels store only, offers a broad range of the finest quality kiln dried hardwood and compressed firewood all made to suit stoves, solid fuel appliances and on top of all that to keep your open fire going on these cold evenings. You can visit ecofuel.ie store in Ballybane or simply call on 091 444760 to book same day local or next day nationwide home delivery.

galwaybayfm and apply it at a checkout to receive your discount. To spice things up ecofuel.ie is offering 10% discount exclusive online to all their eco-friendly fuel range for one week only starting from 13th to 19th February. Visit their website www.ecofuel.ie and use the promo codeand apply it at a checkout to receive your discount.

A small tip from us, their City Bag of Oak or Compressed Beech Firewood is an absolute must if you are a Stove user. The heat and burning time is just what you probably been missing and how clean and environmentally friendly the products are that is just another bonus!

The prizes on offer in this promotion are eVouchers to be used on line, terms and conditions apply, vouchers are valid until 31.12.17.