15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win €100 Corrib Oil Voucher on Molly in the Morning

By Sinead Kennedy
December 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:50 am

Every day this week on Molly in the Morning, Ollie and Molly will be giving you a chance to win a €100 Giftcard for Corrib Oil.  The lucky winner can spend the voucher at any of the Corrib Oil Service Stations or on Corrib Home Heating Oil.

To win you’re going to have to be creative and have a bit of fun on air with Molly and Ollie as they start up a Christmas Carol Sing along!

This Christmas for the person with everything give the gift that’s suits everyone a Corrib Oil Gift Voucher.

Corrib Oil gift cards are now available to purchase at  your local Corrib Oil service station.    Ask in-store for details or call 1800 267742.

For more details about Corrib Oil click HERE

print
Competitions
Win tickets to Limerick Christmas Racing Festival 26th – 29th December
Win with Outback jacks on The Keith Finnegan Show
December 10, 2017
Win with Outback jacks on The Keith Finnegan Show
December 10, 2017
Win tickets to Limerick Christmas Racing Festival 26th – 29th December
December 10, 2017
Win €100 Fallers Jewellers Gift Card on Molly in the Morning