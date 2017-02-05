15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win a €100 Centra Gift Card on The Keith Finnegan Show with the Centra Live Well Restart campaign

By Sinead Kennedy
February 5, 2017

Time posted: 8:35 am

Have you fallen off your healthy lifestyle wagon already!?  

Well don’t worry this week on the Keith Finnegan Show we are teaming up with Centra.ie for their Live Well Restart challenge – a helping hand to get you back on the right track.  

Centra’s Restart 21 day challenge on centra.ie has simple healthy recipes & a fitness challenge to help you to get active. Centra also has great value healthier offers in store to help you Restart & get back on track to Living Well. 

This week we are also giving you the chance to win a 2 €100 Centra Gift Card each day.  So tune in from 9 am each morning for our Centra Live Well Restart promotion on the Keith Finnegan Show on your Galway Bay FM 

For more details about the Centra Live Well Restart campaign click HERE or check out  #livewell
