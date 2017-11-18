15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SaturdayA

Win a Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum on Molly in the Morning with Cunniffe Expert Electrical

By Sinead Kennedy
November 18, 2017

Time posted: 6:04 am

We all like our homes looking the best for Christmas and on Molly in the Morning this week we have the ideal gadget to make that job alot easier.  Thanks to Cunniffe Expert Electrical Galway  Molly and Ollie will have a fab Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner to give away!.
The Dyson V8 animal is cord free and hassle free.  The Dyson V8 digital motor creates the most powerful cordless vacuum.
The Cunniffe Electric Expert Black Friday event is now on in their Tuam Road and Galway Shopping Centre stores,  and also online at cunniffeelectric.ie.
There are massive savings to be made on tablets, laptops,LG, Sony and Panasonic 4K smart led tv’s, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, blue tooth speakers and much much more.
So for the best choice, best service and unbeatable Early Bird Black Friday prices, it has to be Cunniffe Electric Expert, Tuam Road and Galway Shopping Centre, or shop on line at cunniffeelectric.ie
