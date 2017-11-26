Win Declan O’ Rourke tickets on The Home Run with Donal Mahon

On the Home Run with Marc Roberts this week we have tickets to see Declan O’Rourke in The Black Box on Saturday 2nd December. We have a pair of tickets each day to giveaway all thanks to our good friends at Roisin Dubh

Declan O’Rourke announced the release of his new album ‘Chronicles Of The Great Irish Famine’ in October of this year and followed by a full band tour across Ireland.

Fifteen years in the making, this epic song cycle combines the best of traditional Irish music and the heart of modern song-writing to present a series of extraordinary true tales from the most dynamic period in Ireland’s history.

A 9-piece band will accompany Declan to tour the new compositions across Ireland, including Mike McGoldrick, Dermot Byrne, Floriane Blancke, Jack Maher, Chris Herzberger, Catriona Frost, Rob Calder and John Sheahan. For more details about Declan o Rourke click HERE.

