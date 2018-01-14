Win Core Fitness Membership on Molly in the Morning

This week on Molly in the Morning, its about motivation, get moving and make a difference to your life. We have 3 month family membership at Core Fitness at The Claregalway Hotel up for grabs each morning. We also have a one year membership for a family of four to give away at the end of the week. How’s that for a bit of motivation!. Join molly and Ollie as they play the family quiz challenge each morning.

Core Fitness brings health & fitness into the future by providing a standard of professional services and equipment unparalleled in the West of Ireland. Whatever way you choose to keep fit, whatever advice or instruction you need, you’ll find it at Core Fitness. With limited membership you’ll find it in peaceful and calm surroundings.

Core Fitness boasts a range of facilities and activities second to none. If you want to work out, tone up or just wind down, they have got what you want. Health and general wellbeing is becoming essential in helping us all cope with the stress and demand of today’s hectic lifestyles. At Core Fitness, they can bring the rewarding benefits of a healthy lifestyle to all their customers whether it be through swimming, using the fitness suite or by partaking in their various fitness classes.

Leisure Facilities

18 Metre Pool Heated

Kiddies Pool

Jacuzzi

Sauna and Steam Room

Fully Equipped gymnasium

Sunbeds

Vibration Plate

Exercise Studio

Range of Fitness Classes

For more information on their different membership packages, why not pop in for a personal tour of the facilities with one of their team members – they’d be more than happy to show you around! Alternatively email Core Fitness at [email protected] or call 091-738 220.