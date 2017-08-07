Win with The Connemara Pony Show on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

This week on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes we are putting our riding shoes on, The Connemara Pony show have given us some amazing prizes to give away. Tune in each day from 12-1.30pm to find out how you could win with the Connemara Pony Show.

The Connemara Pony is Ireland’s only native pony. It is a very versatile pony which excels in show-jumping, dressage and cross country.

The show is a three day event

Wednesday 16th:

International Connemara Performance Hunter competition, followed by the final of the Three Year old loose jumping, four year old performance mare championship and family working hunter. Fabulous prize funds on offer for all classes

Thursday 17th:

Classes commence at 8.30am with youngstock, inhand and ridden classes. 2017 European Gold & Silver winning medallist Cul Ban Mistress will parade on Thursday with rider Kate Derwin. Dog Show ~ Domestic Arts ~ Best Dressed Lady Competition ~ Irish Dancing ~ Face Painting

Best Dressed Lady Competiton will be judged by Mandy Maher from Catwalk Modelling agency and stylist with Ireland AM

€500 voucher for Millars Connemara and plenty more prizes

Friday 18th:

Working Hunter classes followed by the Final of the Clifden High Performance, and the Puissance competition. Parade of Champions will take place around the town of Clifden after the puissance competition

Main sponsors of the Connemara pony Show:

Sweeney Oil Company

Galway Irish Crystal

Horse Sport Ireland

For more information on the Connemara Pony Show Click HERE