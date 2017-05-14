Win Connacht Sheep Shearing Festival Tickets on Molly in the Morning

It’s Baaaaack to normal this week as Neil Molloy returns to Molly in the Morning. Each morning we have Connacht Sheep Shearing Festival tickets to giveaway. Tune in from 6.30am to here more about the festival and to win your tickets.

There’s a great line up for this weekend in Corofin at the CONNACHT SHEARING FESTIVAL

The Connacht Shearing Festival Sunday May 21st 2017 will include open competitions in junior, intermediate senior, open and blade shearing with an u-18 hand shearing final also. This open competition will attract competitors from all over Ireland and some travelling from UK. Over 1,000 sheep will be shorn on the day, so come and see the speed and skills of some of the top shearers in the country. Also featuring the Bimeda Connacht Sheep Show. Entry forms for the Sheep Show can be downloaded on http://connachtsheepshearingfestival2017.com The event will also include the Connacht Dog Show, massive Tractor Run, Trade Stands, Brown Bread Baking Competition (sponsored by McCambridges), Bonny Baby Show, Amusements including Mindsweeper and much much more. Lots of fun for all the family guaranteed. ‘Wool Handlers Festival Dance on Sunday night in the marquee with music by Blue Ridge Country and mega auction on the night. All proceeds to the Corofin community development to pay existing loan on the playground and future projects.

FUN KIDS SPORTS EVENT – Organised by the Corofin Athletics Club. Childrens Sports Event on Fri 19th May from 4pm to 6pm (registration at 3.50pm) in the pitch – races for toddlers, aged 6 & under, aged 8 & under, aged 10 & under; aged 12 and under. Side shows including obstacle course, egg & spoon, 3 legged race, pick up spuds, etc…. All are welcome. €2 per child or €5 for 3 children.

GALA FASHION SHOW Friday 19th May @ 7pm so get your glad rags ready – organsied by Catwalk Model Agency with Evoke.ie and MC for the night Sybil Mulcahy from Expose. Entrance €10 per person including drinks reception and entertainment afterwards – so why not make it a night out! Proceeds to Corofin community development projects.

SPONSORED CYCLE: As part of the festival there will be a sponsored cycle from Corofin to Tuam on the new motorway Sunday morning 21stMay commencing at 9am at the pitch. Sponsorship cards available so contact Stephen on 087-6160352

MONSTER AUCTION: At the festival dance on Sunday 21st May @ 9pm – Auction items such a Breaks Away in Gleneagle, Dromoland, City West and Asford Castle. Tickets to a Man United game, signed Jerseys from Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Galway plus signed Katie Taylor gloves! Loads of turf, Table ready lamb, blocks, agricultural lime, machinery oil, dosing products and much much more. Be there early to get your bid in!

BELCLARE SHEEP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP in conjunction with the Belclare Sheep Society & kindly sponsored by Bimeda will feature at the Festival – 35 years after this breed was first developed at An Forus Taluntais research center (now Teagasc) in Belclare we are delighted to announce this national championship is coming home and will be a major attraction at the Sheep Shearing Festival on 21st May next. More details to follow regarding entry forms and will be available on http://www.belclaresheep.org/about over the coming weeks.

TRADE STANDS: Contact Noreen on 087-2022612. Prices from 3 metre X 3 metre for€50, 6 metre X 6 metre for €100 and larger stand areas available on request. All proceeds to Corofin community projects.

MASSIVE TRACTOR RUN: Organisers are planning to beat the record for the largest Tractor Run in Connacht at the show which will be sponsored by WIP Galway. This will be the first and last time ever that a tractor run will be utilising the new motorway as special permission has been given to the organisers prior to its opening – tractors can register by contacting Barry on 087-941636 and entry fee is €10.

BONNY BABY SHOW: Entries on the day from 12.30pm to 1.30pm – judging at 2pm. Kindly sponsored by Leuffers Jewellers, Tuam.

BROWN BREAD COMPETITION: ‘Best of the West’ brown bread baking competition sponsored by McCambridges – this is a great opportunity for the silent home bakers to show off their talent and claim a prize. Entries will be taken on the day, and should not arrive later than 1pm on the day. There will be two sections in the competition with prizes for both sections. Section 1 = Traditional Brown/Wholemeal Soda Bread baked in round shape. Section 2 = Brown Soda/Wholemeal Loaf baked in a 900g/2lb loaf tin.

REDMILLS CONNACHT DOG SHOW: Sunday 21st May @ 12.30pm. Entry €5 per dog. Two show rings with two judges on the day. Rosettes for first and second in each category. Trophies for overall Show Champion winner and reserve champion. Various categories to enter your dog including puppy, utility, gundog, terriers, collies, retrievers and may more. Winner of each dog group/category will qualify for show champion. Full category details on http://connachtsheepshearingfestival2017.com/